Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,571 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.