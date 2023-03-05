Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JJSF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

