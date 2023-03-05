Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,843 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of FHB opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

