Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

