Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $212.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.