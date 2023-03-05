Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.