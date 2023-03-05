Insider Selling: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CAO Sells $504,139.26 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $5,641,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

