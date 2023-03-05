Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $465,920.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $465,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,432.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $67,875.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $80,585.86.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $139.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.92, a PEG ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.