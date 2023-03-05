Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MCO opened at $298.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.05.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

