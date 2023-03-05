Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $486,750.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

