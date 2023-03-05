Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $585,000.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $111,650.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,931 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $47,039.16.

On Friday, January 27th, Martin Vazquez sold 4,674 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $130,498.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.