Insider Selling: PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Sells $496,154.16 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,588 shares in the company, valued at $618,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PDF Solutions Stock Performance
PDF Solutions stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.40 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
