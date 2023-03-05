Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PR opened at $11.86 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,993,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,532,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

