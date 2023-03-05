Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PR opened at $11.86 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,993,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,532,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.