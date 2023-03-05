Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.47 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,945,000 after buying an additional 151,958 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,924,000 after buying an additional 157,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

