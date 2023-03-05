Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 10,620 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $1,328,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

RXDX stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

