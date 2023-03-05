Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 10,620 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $127.28.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

