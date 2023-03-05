Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $581,143.75 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $303.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

