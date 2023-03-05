Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $581,143.75 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $303.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

