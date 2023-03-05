Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells $589,987.95 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.