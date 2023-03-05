Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells $589,987.95 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
