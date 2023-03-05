Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $626,857.87 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327,471 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after buying an additional 216,360 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 985,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.