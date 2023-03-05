Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $626,857.87 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327,471 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after buying an additional 216,360 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 985,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Articles
