Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $502,680.00 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $502,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.5 %

WCC opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $172.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WESCO International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

