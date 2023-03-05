iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,704,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.52 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

