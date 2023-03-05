iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 1,401.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 310,974.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 183,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 183,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 596.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 160,632 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 176.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:IYZ opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.