Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
Jamf Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
