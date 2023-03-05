Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

