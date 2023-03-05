JMP Securities Boosts PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target to $50.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $830,400. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PRA Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.