JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.75 on Friday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

