John T. Preston Sells 3,750 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $137.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

