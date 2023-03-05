John T. Preston Sells 3,750 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $137.27.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Recommended Stories
