JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.