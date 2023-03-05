JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

