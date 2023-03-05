Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Price Target to $42.00

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCFC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.66 on Friday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

