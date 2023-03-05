King Wealth Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

