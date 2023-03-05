KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $381.53 on Wednesday. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

