Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $283,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

