Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $25,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $79.04 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,706,201 shares in the company, valued at $137,059,126.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,706,201 shares in the company, valued at $137,059,126.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,844 shares of company stock worth $9,034,599. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also

