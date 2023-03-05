Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $491.65 on Friday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.14 and a 200 day moving average of $441.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

