Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $190.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.00. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

