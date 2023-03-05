Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $41,358,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 715,946 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

