Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.