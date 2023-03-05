Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $31.24 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73,101 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

