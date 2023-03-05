Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,697 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Liberty Global by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Liberty Global by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

