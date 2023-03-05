MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,439,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,129. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.