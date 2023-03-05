Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 267 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

