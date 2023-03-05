Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.