Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.71.

MRUS stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Merus by 44.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 799,341 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,910,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Merus by 354.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 539,669 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,970,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

