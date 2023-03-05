Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.71.
Merus Price Performance
Shares of MRUS opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75.
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
