MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MOFG opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $466.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

