MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,392 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

WKHS opened at $1.91 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Richard F. Dauch acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,599.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Dauch bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,599.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

