MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,807 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

