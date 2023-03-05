MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,206 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.34.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

