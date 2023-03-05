MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,214 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seritage Growth Properties

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $74,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,748,857 shares in the company, valued at $189,458,749.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $74,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,748,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,458,749.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,644. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRG stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Articles

