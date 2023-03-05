MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 945 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

